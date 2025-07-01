Wake County deputies shoot armed man near Raleigh, sustains serious injuries: sheriff's office

Deputies responded to a call about a man threatening to harm himself near Raleigh.

Deputies responded to a call about a man threatening to harm himself near Raleigh.

Deputies responded to a call about a man threatening to harm himself near Raleigh.

Deputies responded to a call about a man threatening to harm himself near Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting Tuesday morning involving Wake County deputies left a man seriously injured.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. about a man threatening to harm himself in the 200 block of Benar Drive near Raleigh.

Upon arrival, the man armed with a gun fired at the deputies. Deputies discharged their firearms in response, striking the man.

The man was then taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

As per standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation. WCSO will also conduct an investigation.

No further details were released.

