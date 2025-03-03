Wake County Animal Center begins reopening plan this week after dog illness outbreak

The Wake County Animal Center will close for 30 days due to a deadly outbreak of Streptococcus zooepidemicus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is reopening Tuesday after a deadly dog illness triggered a month-long shutdown.

The shelter has moved to phase one of its reopening plane which means pet adoptions are back. Currently, that is the only service the shelter will offer as they work to full operation.

There are 240 animals in the shelter's care, including 142 at the animal center and the rest are with foster families.

Dogs in the animal center were in quarantine for nearly a month after a severe respiratory infection breakout, known as 'Strep Zoo', killed three dogs. Since then the animals in the shelter have completed treatment and are cleared for adoption.

The top priority is getting these dogs adopted as the shelter deals with overcrowding.