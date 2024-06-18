Wake County approves $31.6 million for behavioral health services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County commissioners approved a $31.6 million funding agreement with Alliance Health on Monday.
The county said the move was aimed at addressing gaps in crisis services, criminal justice, housing, system access/coordination, and other key areas.
The county also said it wants to ensure that more behavioral health services are readily available for those who need them.
"Investing in behavioral health services is crucial for the well-being of our community," said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. "This funding and partnership with Alliance ensures that help is available for those who need it and it underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible health care for everyone."
Under this agreement, Wake County will allocate the funds across six service categories: