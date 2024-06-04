Wake County schools to discuss operating budget for 2025 fiscal year

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County school board will discuss their operating budget during a Tuesday work session in Cary.

Nearly half of the $2.08 billion Wake County budget for the 2025 fiscal year is being allocated to education. This includes the Wake County Public School System, Wake Tech Community College, and Smart Start, an income-eligible preschool.

The district originally requested $63 million from the county. However, the passed budget is still short about $5 million.

The concern remains on whether that is enough to fund all raises educators and staff were slated to receive:

Four percent raise across the board for educators

$17.75 per hour minimum wage for non-certified staff

$20 per hour minimum wage for bus drivers

The session starts at 3 p.m.

The Wake County budget is $200 million more than the previous budget. It calls for a lower tax rate, from 65.7 to 51.05 cents per $100 of valuation. But, with property valuations skyrocketing this year, many may still end up paying more for property tax than in years past.