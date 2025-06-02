Wake County commissioners will vote on proposed $2.1 billion budget for 2026

Early May, the county manager David Ellis presented his $2.1 billion budget recommendation, including increases in funding in public safety and education.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County commissioners will vote Monday on next year's proposed county budget.

Over half of the funding nearly $734 million goes toward Wake County Public Schools, which is $35 million more compared to last year but less than the $40 million Superintendent Robert Taylor requested.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside the Wake County Justice Center.

See full copy of proposed budget here.

