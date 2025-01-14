Wake County Detention Center hosting job fair this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is hiring.

A career fair is happening on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wake County Detention Center, 3301 Hammond Road in Raleigh.

The sheriff's office is looking to hire detention officers and nurses.

At the career fair, attendees will have the chance to learn about the duties and qualifications required for detention officers and nurses, speak with staff members in these roles, and participate in on-site interviews and receive application assistance.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume and a valid ID. For anyone unable to attend in person, the sheriff's office is offering a virtual option for the first time.

For more information, contact a recruiter at 919-856-6983 or Sheriff.Recruiting@ wake.gov.