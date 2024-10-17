Wake County emergency crews return from western NC after helping with Helene recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Wake County first responders are back home after assisting in recovery efforts in the mountains after Hurricane Helene decimated the region.

This week, dozens of Wake County emergency personnel returned to the Triangle and spoke with ABC11 about their time assisting crews in western North Carolina. Apex Fire Captain Jeff Wommack was one of them.

"You can see these pictures and videos, but it's indescribable until you see it with your own two eyes," Wommack said.

Wommack said the volunteer units they assisted were exhausted but never wavered in their work or positive attitude.

"That was definitely humbling to see how people that have, you know, suffered that type of damage," he said. "Still, the way they acted toward us was awesome."

Chris Hoffman with Wake County Fire Services went out west to help with relief efforts, too.

"It was a good feeling to be able to know that we could make a difference there," Hoffman said.

Hoffman and Wommack said many of the first responders they were overseeing were doing individual check-ups, making sure help got to those who needed it.

"Ended up doing a lot of door-to-door activities, knocking on doors, checking on people's status, seeing what they needed," said Hoffman. "And there was just so many donated goods coming from all over the state and really all over the East Coast."

Upon return home, those crews were greeted by another special first responder. Wake EMS' therapy dog Stryker worked his magic again Thursday morning, as he has in recent weeks, with crews coming back from the mountains.

"Focusing on their own mental health so that they can be prepared to care for the people on the western side of the state," said Will Holland, a Captain with Wake EMS and Stryker's handler.

Holland said he believes Stryker's visits have made a big difference for crews in desperate need of a reason to smile after the toll of those relief efforts.

"They're very focused. They're very driven. They are working their jobs. And then when the dog comes in, they can take a little breath and you can see, you know, that that focus phase turned into just a little bit of relief," he said.