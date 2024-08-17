Wake County man arrested inn connection with Knightdale shooting

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Knightdale that left one person injured.

The Knightdale Police Department said the shooting happened on Tuesday night on Clay Hill Drive. When officers arrived they found 22-year-old Michael Ervin with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Da'Won Debose of Zebulon, 20, drove to Ervin's home for an arranged meeting. At some point, Debose brandished a firearm and shot Ervin in the hip.

Police said Debose surrendered himself to officers without incident on Friday. He is being charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps confirmed that Debose and Ervin are cooperating with detectives.

Debose is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

