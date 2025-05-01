2 charged after car crash, bullets strike home on Yakimas Road, Wake County sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting and car crash investigation, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Alicia O'Neil and 32-year-old Dominique Stone on Wednesday. They were charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, and one count of felony conspiracy.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on April 23 in the 1100 block of Yakimas Road near Raleigh. Responding deputies found an unoccupied car that had crashed into a mailbox. Bullet holes were found on the outside of a nearby home.

No one inside the home was injured.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the car crash.

Related Investigation

Investigators also arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in April and was believed to be related.

On April 8, around 11:50 p.m., shots were fired into a home in the 9200 block of Ransdell Road.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested and charged 20-year-old Chase Williams with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

No one inside the home was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said. It did not specify how the incidents were connected.

