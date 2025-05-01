Closing arguments begin in trial of Raleigh man accused of killing mom

The prosecution rested its case against Christopher McCullough on Wednesday.

The prosecution rested its case against Christopher McCullough on Wednesday.

The prosecution rested its case against Christopher McCullough on Wednesday.

The prosecution rested its case against Christopher McCullough on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Closing arguments have begun in the trial of a Raleigh man accused of beating his mother to death.

Christopher McCullough, a Wake County man, is accused of attacking 75-year-old mother, Mary McCullough.

Jury selection began on Monday and the prosecution rested its case on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on August 6, 2023, at a Raleigh home in the 5400 block of Ingate Way near Harrington Grove Trail.

Police reported that Christopher physically attacked both Mary and his father, resulting with both having to be hospitalized. Unfortunately, Mary died from her injuries.

Christopher is facing multiple charges, including murder, felony second-degree kidnapping, assault, and misdemeanor domestic violence protective order violation.

He remains in custody without bond.