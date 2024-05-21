Wake County seeks more foster parents to help children in need of a home

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With only 100 homes licensed, Wake County is seeking more foster parents to help more than 400 children and teens in need of homes.

The county launched a new video campaign. It's a series of five families currently in the program, caring for children in need.

They hope to end the misconceptions about the system and provide first-hand conversations about the process.

Ares Eppes was 13 years old when he entered the system. He is now 24 and said he is grateful for his foster parents.

"There are a lot of kids out there who really need a family, and who need some type of consistency, stability," he said, "and you know, I feel like any type of parent who is willing and welcoming to embody a child. You can make a huge difference and impact their lives, like mine."

Whether you are married or single, the county has many resources available to help if you are interested in fostering.

To learn more, you can register for the information meeting at wake.gov/foster.