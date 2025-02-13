Wake County tourism sees record-breaking 2024, outpacing state, national averages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report shows strong gains across Wake County's tourism industry in 2024.

According to Visit Raleigh, hotel occupancy in 2024 was 69.7%, up 1.8% from 2023. The county figure was notably higher than the statewide average (62.7%) and national average (63%).

Further, Visit Raleigh reported a record-breaking year of combined hotel lodging and prepared food and beverage tax collections, totaling $87.45 million, up 5.7% from 2023.

"It helps to keep our costs low of living here. It helps to bring in additional revenue. It helps pay for infrastructure needs that we have," said Jennifer Martin, Executive Director of Shop Local Raleigh.

The nonprofit promotes the work of local businesses and organizes events such as Brewgaloo. Martin said that event drew 50,000 people last year.

"Our data still shows that we had over 48 states represented here, a couple of countries of people coming," Martin said, bucking national trends that saw a decrease in craft beer consumption.

She supports efforts to draw in more large-scale events.

"Our restaurants benefit, our local bars and establishments benefit, our retailers benefit because people are coming for unique experiences," said Martin.

It's good news for the Triangle's economy.

"Some of these events are from seven to 14-day rentals on a venue. And so if you think about all of the things that come with that, from hotel stays to meals to entertainment, transportation, there's really a big economic impact," said Ed Tomasi, who serves as Esports Consultant for Visit Raleigh.

For local shops such as The Green Monkey, the added traffic provides a clear boost.

"The tourists have really grown our souvenir business," said owner Rusty Sutton.

Sutton shared that sales did increase during the past six months of 2024, and he noted that the perception of downtown Raleigh differed based on the customer.

"They always come in here and say how charming and how cute our downtown is and that's kind of different than what you hear from people that live here. I just hope that people that live here will give downtown a chance again," said Sutton.

Despite the progress, Sutton said there hasn't been enough consistent business, and the store will depart its location next month. He'll remain invested in the downtown area through a series of pop-up events.

"We need to be sure that when an issue arises that you are listening to us and that safety issues continue to be top, top priority," said Sutton, who specifically cited the area around the downtown bus terminal. He did note that there have been great strides made in addressing these concerns, hoping that is furthered moving forward.

As downtown businesses like The Green Monkey capitalize off major events, work is underway to continue that momentum. Expansion plans at the Raleigh Convention Center call for additional meeting space and flex rooms, as well as a hotel. Elsewhere in the city, earlier this week, the Raleigh Planning Commission recommended for approval of redevelopment plans around the Lenovo Center, which would add an entertainment district surrounding the arena.

"We have a pipeline right now of event producers looking to do events in Greater Raleigh and our challenge is that we don't have enough availability and capacity. So those facilities expanding, those facilities coming online will allow us to fulfill this demand that we have," said Tomasi.

According to Visit Raleigh and the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance, last year they booked 476 events for future dates, set to bring 300,000 room nights and generate $220.2 million in economic effect.

Tomasi said the county's wide variety of venues allows it to attract tournaments of different sizes and audiences.

"There are all different sizes of Esports events. There are not just the ones that are at the Lenovo Center where you can have 20,000-seating capacity. There are ones that have 5,000-seating capacity and 2,000-seat capacities and somewhere in between. We are now able to offer the global Esports producers a variety of facilities," Tomasi said.