A renewed push to strengthen cultural arts in downtown Raleigh

As the city continues to grow, leaders are highlighting plans to improve the arts scene to better celebrate Raleigh's history.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a renewed push to strengthen cultural arts in downtown Raleigh.

The city's economic development strategy highlights the promotion of the cultural arts as one of the top priorities to re-invigorate the city.

That includes through commissioning new art for the black business district, city plaza, and Halifax Mall that highlight Raleigh as North Carolina's main street, better incorporating art into the downtown streetscape, and increasing the number of live music and outdoor performing arts events.

"When you're in a city like Raleigh or a city like Durham, we have a really rich history and also sometimes a pretty complicated history to tell," said Carly Jones, president and CEO of Artspace in Raleigh. "And art can be a very powerful tool to be able to tell that story through public art. It's also the most democratic way to tell a story. Everyone can enjoy public art."

