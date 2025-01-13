Wake Tech worker meets students whose quick thinking saved his life: 'Grateful'

The dental hygiene students witnessed worker Byron Gray collapse and that's when the training they learned in class kicked in.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special reunion happened at Wake Tech where the community college brought together a Wake Tech worker and a group of students who helped save his life.

Those students sprang into action when Byron Gray collapsed in a parking deck back in October.

The dental hygiene students witnessed Gray's fall and that's when the training they learned in class kicked in.

They quickly propped up his head while one student ran to get a defibrillator as another student used damp paper towels to cool Gray's skin.

EMS rushed Gray to a hospital, where he was treated for a stroke.

On Monday, Gray thanked those students for their quick thinking.

"I just really am grateful and thankful for everything, all the actions and all the well wishes and prayers, and fortunately this story had a really good ending," Gray said.

Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls presented a lifesaver award to the students, and an instructor, along with other staff members who assisted during the crisis.