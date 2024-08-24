DNA links 1992 North Carolina murder to CA strangulation cold case; suspect pleads not guilty

A Mississippi man, who authorities are calling a "suspected serial killer", has been charged in connection with the 1977 strangulation deaths of three women in Southern California, prosecutors in California said August 7.

Warren Luther Alexander, 73, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and also faces special allegations of multiple murders, according to a news release from the Ventura County district attorney's office. He was extradited on August 6 from Surry County, North Carolina, where he was awaiting prosecution in connection with a 1992 homicide, according to the release.

In February 2023, the cold case unit of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department started re-examining the killings of Kimberly Carol Fritz, 18, Velvet Ann Sanchez, 31, and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez, 21, officials said.

All three victims were sex workers and all died by strangulation, said District Attorney Erik Nasarenko in a news conference on August 8. Prosecutors believe Alexander initially picked each of the women up for sexual activity. Although detectives saw similarities among the crimes, the cases went cold.

"Just because a case has gone cold, does not mean it should ever be forgotten," said Nasarenko, adding that although they cannot bring back the victims, law enforcement can ensure the suspect will face the full weight and force of the law.

Officials also believe "there are additional victims, both nationally and locally," according to Nasarenko.

Warren Luther Alexander is charged with murder in connection with 3 strangulation deaths in Southern California in 1977 Ventura County Sheriff via CNN Newsource

Advances in DNA technology and well-preserved evidence led investigators to Alexander, according to Nasarenko and Ventura County Sheriff James Fryhoff.

"It is the matching of our evidence against the North Carolina one that led us here today. The 1992 murder in North Carolina occurred also through strangulation," said Nasarenko, adding that forensic evidence was collected from the bodies and clothing of the three women.

Alexander pleaded not guilty to all charges at his August 21 arraignment, a spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said. He is being held without bail, according to county jail records.

Alexander's defense attorney, Rebekah Mathis, told CNN on August 21 she had "no comment at this time."

The killings happened over the span of seven months in three different jurisdictions of Ventura County, according to the news release.

Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty against Alexander due to the age of the witnesses and evidence and in an attempt to move through the trial process more quickly and efficiently.

CNN's Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

