Fort Bragg soldiers participate in Army's 250th celebration: 'Honors our veterans'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Army's legacy was on full display in the nation's capital for its 250th birthday. There was a lot of patriotism from people who came to witness this historic sight parading down Constitution Avenue. Thousands of soldiers from military installations across the country showed off the Army's manpower by air and on the ground.

"Everything they've sacrificed for us is not for nothing. People do love and respect them and do want to show it," said parade-goer Adriana Carbajal.

We're not carrying muskets anymore - Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Talson

With few ties to the military, Carbajal flew from California to be on the front lines of the Army's 250th birthday celebration with her handmade sign.

"It says honor our veterans. Honor our soldiers," she said.

On June 14, 1775, the Army was established as the first line of defense. Thousands of people descended upon the National Mall to mark the occasion, which also coincides with President Donald Trump's birthday. He turned 79 on Saturday.

"It's a real eye-opener to everybody just to see how much we've advanced. We're not carrying muskets anymore. We've got robots that walk around. We've got incredible aircrafts and incredible ground vehicles," said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Talson.

Talson was among more than 1,000 Fort Bragg soldiers participating in the celebration. The Army estimated that this celebration would cost somewhere between $25 million and $45 million.

"Being with the 82nd, making jumps, I really wanted to see how the technology has changed," said Peter Habib, who was stationed at Fort Bragg many years ago.

This moment was a bit nostalgic for Habib, who traveled up to D.C. from Virginia wearing his beret and T-shirt.

"Former 82nd, always 82nd," he said. "My fellow airborne people always find each other everywhere."

Senior Army leadership attended the Army festival along the National Mall. There were dozens of interactive displays for the public to see up close and personal.

Cupcakes were handed out to the public. Fort Bragg soldier Sgt. Brian Lieberman, who was recently awarded a Soldier's Medal for using his medic skills to save a 14-year-old girl's life, participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

"It's a huge honor. Pleasure to be here. Amazing to be here," said Lieberman.

It was a celebration that those who attended never thought they'd experience in this lifetime.