'Ride to Remember' tour honors fallen law enforcement officers during stop in Raleigh

The cross-country tour stopped in Raleigh on day 34 of 73 to honor Wake County deputy Ned Byrd and Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group honored fallen law enforcement officers on Thursday during a cross-country tour through Raleigh.

Washington-based non-profit Beyond the Call of Duty stopped by the Wake County Sheriff's Office during its "Ride to Remember" tour to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, who were both killed in 2022.

"These fallen heroes will be forever remembered, forever loved and appreciated, for their sacrifice, their families," Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

"On this day, 4th of July, we celebrate freedom today. If it wasn't for our heroes that we have lost, we would not be free. We have learned time and time again that freedom is not free. It takes a sacrifice. And we have seen that sacrifice in our heroes," said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

The 73-day tour started in Washington on June 1 and is set to finish at the end of August.

