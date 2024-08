Watch the 1st teaser trailer for 'Snow White'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler star in the live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

The trailer for "Snow White" was revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on Friday.

The new film will hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

