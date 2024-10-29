'It's time that we take a look.' Wake County Public Schools to update cell phone policy

The Wake County School District hasn't updated its districtwide policy in about 20 years. Each school currently designs and adopts its own policy.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public School System (WCPSS), the largest district in North Carolina, hasn't updated its districtwide policy in about 20 years. Technology has certainly developed a lot over the last two decades, and now leaders are looking to revise the standard set of rules.

Each school currently designs and adopts its own policy.

Kate Ferrara just gave her 13-year-old son his first cell phone. He carries it to school. She says the rules there are pretty cut and dry.

"They can't take it out of their bag during class time," said Ferrara.

She says the policy was implemented a year ago and she feels it's improving the quality of education.

"It seems to be working. He said the classes are less disruptive," said Ferrara.

A Wake County School Board Committee has started reviewing the district's cell phone policy. Members plan on listening to the community and looking into best practices up until February of next year.

It comes as the Pew Research Center found 72 percent of high school teachers say cell phones distraction is a major problem in the classroom.

Florida is the first state to ban phones in the classroom, followed by Indiana. At least eight other states are considering similar legislation.

WCPSS is planning to send out a survey sometime in the future and the community can weigh in on the issue.