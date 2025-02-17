RAVE Mobile Security app to be distributed to all Wake County schools by this spring

WCPSS says the pilot program in 2024 was a success and they're moving forward with a wider rollout to more schools beginning February 17.

WCPSS says the pilot program in 2024 was a success and they're moving forward with a wider rollout to more schools beginning February 17.

WCPSS says the pilot program in 2024 was a success and they're moving forward with a wider rollout to more schools beginning February 17.

WCPSS says the pilot program in 2024 was a success and they're moving forward with a wider rollout to more schools beginning February 17.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools are launching its new panic button for classroom teachers, the district's latest tool aimed at making schools safer.

The security mobile app, RAVE, allows users to quickly notify administrators of non-emergency incidents on campus and in extreme cases, alert law enforcement in the event of an active shooter.

It will be rolled out in two separate phases at over 120 schools on Tuesday. It's not the entire district just as to not initially overload the app.

School teachers and staff aren't required to download the app, but the district's office of security said nearly 86,000 employees, including teachers, have updated their contact information in the app.

"I mean, anything will help. Teachers have a tough job right now," said Debbie Drew ahead of last year's rollout. "Just because of safety, too many things are going on in this world. And I worry about our children."

It's expected that all schools will have received the rollout by sometime this spring.

Featured video is from a previous report.