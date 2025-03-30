Thunderstorms to arrive Mon. afternoon with damaging winds, flooding possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A level 3 risk of severe weather is forecasted for Monday across our viewing area.

Timeline

A spotty shower overnight Sunday can't be ruled out. However, the diminishing upper level energy will keep it from becoming thundery for the most part.

Cloudy skies will continue Monday. A continued southerly flow should enable a temperature high close to 80 for most areas.

Thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening. It will be heavier along the front as it restrengthens with damaging winds, hail, and flooding downpours possible.

According to ABC11 meteorologists, the expected arrival of these storms is from 4 to 9 p.m.

Rain may continue overnight before moving offshore, followed by dry weather and high pressure on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday is the beginning of potentially a long duration dry and warm stretch setting up.

Highs in the 80s are likely Thursday into the weekend. There could be some storms each day, but likely spotty.