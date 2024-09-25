NC beachgoers warned to avoid venomous sea slugs

The blue sea dragon has been spotted on the Outer Banks. Its venom can pack a punch.

The blue sea dragon has been spotted on the Outer Banks. Its venom can pack a punch.

The blue sea dragon has been spotted on the Outer Banks. Its venom can pack a punch.

The blue sea dragon has been spotted on the Outer Banks. Its venom can pack a punch.

BUXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning beachgoers about the venomous sea slug, which looks like a small dragon, that has been spotted on the Outer Banks.

The venom of the blue sea dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) can pack a punch.

These creatures can grow up to an inch long and live in the ocean but sometimes wash ashore. They sometimes travel in groups known as "Blue Fleets."

The sea slug eats venomous creatures (the Portuguese man o' war is its favorite dish) and it has the ability to store the venom it eats and use it for its own defense.

Beachgoers are being warned to admire the creatures from a distance and not to touch them -- even if they're dead -- because they can remain venomous.

ALSO SEE | Second home on Outer Banks collapses into ocean in less than 24 hours