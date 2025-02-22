Wheels Roller Skating Rink to open in Durham's Merrick-Moore Park next weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After years of planning and construction, the Wheels Roller Skating Rink will open soon in Merrick-Moore Park.

The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration next weekend.

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) partnered with operator United Skates of America to reopen the "beloved community staple", the city said in a news release.

Wade Walcutt, the director of DPR said this day has been a long time coming.

"Nearly everyone in Durham has a memory or great experience at Wheels, and we are excited to have played a part in allowing a whole new generation of residents to create new memories and amazing experiences," he said.

Grand-opening Weekend Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27

Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

There will be several speakers, including Mayor Leo Williams, DPR leadership, and Dare Coulter, who designed the art for outside of the building.

After the ceremony, there will be a public skate session with a DJ at around 6:30 p.m.

Discounted tickets for the public skate are limited. You can purchase them here.

Photo | City of Durham

Friday, February 28

6:00 - 8:30 p.m.

Public skate, Durham Family Night. Top 40 music.

$8 admission

9:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Adult Night Skate (18+ only) featuring Old school, Hip Hop, R &B

$13 admission

Saturday, March 1

11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kidz Bop Public Skate featuring Disney and Kidz Bop music

$13 admission

2:00 - 4:30 p.m.

Public Skate featuring Top 40 music

$13 admission

5:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Public Skate featuring Top 40 music

$14 admission

8:00 - 10:30 p.m.

Hip Hop Saturday Night featuring Hip Hop and R &B music

$14 admission

Sunday, March 2

12:30 - 3:00 p.m.

Public Skate featuring Top 40 music

$13 admission

3:30 - 6:00 p.m.

Public Skate featuring Top 40 music

$13 admission

Photo | City of Durham

Parking

Parking is available in the parking lot across street at Merrick-Moore Park.

DPR will provide free shuttles to the Wheels facility starting at 5 p.m. and stopping at 9 p.m. Shuttles will be set up outside the shelter at Merrick-Moore.

