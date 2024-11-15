Ahead of the holidays, CDC issues warning about uptick in viruses spreading

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The CDC is warning that viruses will spread over the next couple of months. Agency leaders are reminding people that this year, for the first time, there is one shot to protect people from COVID, the flu, and RSV.

Grandparent Helen McGee knows there are plenty of viruses floating around and she's planning to limit how many people she's around heading into the holidays.

"We mostly stay at home. We just run a few errands now and then, but we're not in among crowds," said McGee. "I think we'll be ok if everybody else will just stay healthy that spends time with us."

Parent Natalie Bauman is taking precautions.

"We've done what we can to try to protect our kids with vaccines and things like that," said Bauman.

A recent report shows there was a 20 percent rise in measles cases worldwide last year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had a confirmed measles case in September, and it was the first one since 2018.

The State says there have been more than 525 cases of whooping cough in North Carolina since November 2nd.

CDC data shows North Carolina has the second highest number of cases in the South Atlantic.

UNC Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Zach Willis says there's been an unusually high number of people coming in with walking pneumonia.

"Mycoplasma is not the most dangerous, but it can lead to infections that can kind of drag on for a couple of weeks. If you're having fever or cough that lasts for seven days or more, it's worth something getting checked out," said Willis.

He says walking pneumonia can only be treated with antibiotics.

"Vaccines are very important as we go into the holiday season," said Willis. "The people who are most at risk for the viruses that are going to be circulating - including COVID, flu, and RSV - are actually older adults. All of those things are vaccine-preventable."

What are the symptoms of each illness?

Each virus has very similar symptoms. There is no real way to tell what you have unless you get tested. There are COVID at-home tests readily available. Some over-the-counter flu/COVID tests are also available. RSV is typically tested for at the hospital or medical clinic.

Symptoms of COVID-19, RSV, and Flu ABC News Photo Illustration, CDC, Mayo Clinic

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Cough

Brief fever

Shortness of breath

Abdominal pain

Loss of taste or smell

Congestion

Fatigue

Sore Throat

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Flu symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Runny nose

Nausea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Sore throat

RSV symptoms include:

Runny nose

Decreased appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

How respiratory illnesses spread

Healthy habits like avoiding those who are sick, covering your cough and washing hands can also help limit the spread of germs.

Respiratory illnesses mainly spread by droplets made when people cough, sneeze or talk. Sometimes, viruses can be spread by touching a surface and then touching your own mouth, nose or possibly eyes.

Respiratory illness activity generally tends to begin in the South and migrates West and North across the U.S. The Centers for Disease control updates data for what states are dealing with high/very high activity. You can check out the latest data here.

How to prevent catching respiratory illnesses

"My advice is to prioritize health safety measures like staying home when sick, get vaccinated if you haven't already and practice good hygiene to prevent the spread of illnesses," Dr. Brownstein said.

Healthy habits

Avoid close contact with those who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Clean your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Maintain a health lifestyle

Get plenty of sleep

Be physically active

Manage your stress

Drink plenty of fluids

Eat nutritious food

When it comes to holiday travel, there's a question many are mulling over -- should we still wear face masks?

Vaccinations

Vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness including hospitalization and death from respiratory illnesses, experts say.

Everyone over the age of 6 months is recommended to get an updated COVID and flu vaccine.

Adults over 60 years old and pregnant women may receive an RSV vaccine. Infants under 8 months may also receive an RSV monoclonal antibody shot. The CDC has asked doctors to prioritize at-risk infants due to limited supply.

Vaccines should be free to most with insurance. Adults without insurance can still receive a COVID vaccine at no cost, via a federal program. Most children can get vaccines for free, via a federal program.

Flu, COVID, RSV vaccines may be given at the same visit. Visit vaccines.gov to find locations for flu vaccines and COVID vaccines. Talk to a healthcare provider for RSV shots.

Vaccine information, eligibility and benefits

Influenza

What: Updated flu shots and nasal spray flu vaccine.

Who: Everyone over 6 months old, those over 65 may get a higher dose.

Benefits: Reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

RSV

What: Vaccine for adults and monoclonal antibody for infants.

Who: Adults over 60 years old, pregnant women within 32-36 weeks and infants under 8 months old.

Benefits: Reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death for those most at-risk.

COVID-19

What: Updated COVID vaccines targeting current variants.

Who: Everyone over 6 months old, younger kids and immunocompromised people may need multiple vaccines.

Benefits: Reduce risk of severe illness, hospitalization, death and long COVID.

Who gets long COVID and why? New research pinpoints who is more likely to have lingering COVID symptoms.

Steps to take when you start to feel symptomatic

Testing is an important first step. If you know what you have, you can get treated.

For those most at risk, antiviral medication is available to help treat both influenza and COVID. That treatment should be started as soon as possible. Antivirals are not routinely recommended to treat RSV.

Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist about your treatment options if you are sick with a respiratory illness.