1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Wilson, police say

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Wilson Friday night left one man dead and another injured, according to police.

Just after 9 p.m., Wilson Police Department officers were called to 1201 Downing Street for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers found Anthony Marquis Barnes, 43 of Wilson, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said a second victim, Rodney Earl Farm, 43 of Wilson, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for further treatment.

The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.