Car crashes into Johnston County house after high-speed chase

The chase reached speeds of more than 110 mph beginning in Wilson's Mills and ending in Smithfield.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A chase reached speeds of more than 110 mph in Johnston County on Tuesday night.

Wilson's Mills Police said they tried to pull over a driver along Highway 70 but that driver took off and led them on a chase.

That Nissan -- driven by Alan Garcia of Princeton -- eventually barreled into a home in Smithfield off Creech's Mill Road.

Nobody was home at the time.

"It's a house, it's a wall, it's not a human being," said George Bell, who owns the home.

He said luckily the tenants he had living there had moved out two weeks ago.

"The home was built in 1900 and it's a really cool house," Bell said. "But it may have to come down now."

First responders took the driver to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries. Once he gets out, he'll be charged with fleeing to elude and reckless driving from Wilson's Mills.