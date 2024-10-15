Misinformation is 'really hurting' those in western North Carolina, Gov. Cooper says

Over the weekend, officials said FEMA paused briefly some operations in the state because of threats made against its workers.

Over the weekend, officials said FEMA paused briefly some operations in the state because of threats made against its workers.

Over the weekend, officials said FEMA paused briefly some operations in the state because of threats made against its workers.

Over the weekend, officials said FEMA paused briefly some operations in the state because of threats made against its workers.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper spoke alongside with FEMA and other state officials Tuesday morning to provide an update on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Helene.

This comes after officials say FEMA workers paused some operations briefly and adjusted recovery efforts in NC due to threats made over the weekend.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, William Parson, 44, was armed with a handgun and rifle, threatening FEMA officials outside a grocery store that is functioning as a storm relief site. He faces a criminal charge of "going armed to the terror of the public."

Misinformation has been a source of contention in the aftermath of Helene.

"If you're participating in spreading this stuff, stop it," Cooper said Tuesday. "Whatever your aim is, the people you are really hurting are those in western North Carolina who need help. The safety of our government and volunteer response workers, including FEMA, remains a top priority. I've directed the Department of Public Safety to coordinate law enforcement assistance for FEMA and other responders who need it to help ensure their safety and security, so people can keep getting the help that they desperately need."

92 people are still unaccounted for in the state, he said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said misinformation about operations "has got to stop."

"Let me be clear, I take these threats seriously, and the safety of these responders is and will remain a priority for me and my team now," Criswell said. "Over the weekend, out of an abundance of caution, we made operational changes to keep FEMA personnel safe, but none of the changes we made impacted ongoing search and rescue or other life safety operations."

FEMA has continued to help those affected by Helene, she added. All normal operations have resumed.

Cooper also gave updates to progress made in western NC:



Power outages are down from 1 million to 13,000

Closed roads are down from 1,200 to 580

FEMA approved 77,000 people for aid with over $99 million already paid out

FEMA provided 1,900 people in hotels for temporary stays

He also said there are some communities back open and welcoming visitors, which is paramount in getting their economy back up and running.