Woman charged with trespassing after getting hit by Morrisville Amtrak train

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a train in Morrisville.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Morrisville Carpenter Road.

Police said the 31-year-old had been walking by the tracks when she was hit by an Amtrak train. She is expected to be okay.

The woman is being charged with trespassing by the Norfolk Southern Railroad Department. Her identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time, a town spokesperson said.