Woman hit, seriously injured crossing road in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was left seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in Wake Forest.

Authorities said the incident happened at the intersection of Rogers Road and Forestville Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wake Forest Police said a 26-year-old woman was crossing the intersection on foot when she was hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash. Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-554-6150.