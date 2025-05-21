Woman injured after shots ring out at Wendy's restaurant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a restaurant in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at Wendy's at 2070 Skibo Road just before 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said several shots hit the front of the restaurant, but no other injuries were reported.

Police said the suspects left the area of the shooting before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Johnson (910) 584-6703 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.