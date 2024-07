Woman seriously injured in Wake County shooting, sheriff's office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was seriously injured in a shooting near Wendall Sunday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 7000 block of Hodge Road for a reported shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies are working to learn the circumstances of the incident. No additional information is available.