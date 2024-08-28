Raleigh women's conference highlights critical issues for voters in 2024 election: 'Lot at stake'

The North Carolina Council for Women state conference was in Raleigh. The mission was to advance equity and justice through plenary sessions.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shauna Harris plans to vote in honor of her late grandmother Louise Hemingway, who was a product of the deep South often witnessing discriminatory voting practices that kept African Americans away from the polls.

It was important for her to show Harris why voting was necessary.

"I was in the backseat with her taking people to the polls whether old or young," said Harris. "She would say you need to know what this means for the people who did not have a chance to vote."

Grandma Louise passed away in 2015, but her granddaughter continues to carry her torch by taking people to the polls. There are many issues on the ballot that Harris believes are at stake.

Representation at the table speaking on these issues because it matters. Shauna Harris

"Healthcare, equal pay and ensuring we have representation at the table speaking on these issues because it matters," she said.

Harris is among hundreds of women from all across the state attending the North Carolina Council for Women state conference. The mission was to advance equity and justice through plenary sessions. The speakers included Governor Cooper and a White House official.

We can't be lackadaisical about it. Laura Kuicin, Attendee

"One of the things that resonated with me was do something," said attendee Laura Kuicin. "I work at a university and students are like, oh I'm not sure if I'll vote. We can't be lackadaisical about it."

Women typically register to vote at higher rates than men, which makes them a powerhouse voting bloc.

Jenice Ramirez Garvin is a mom and former high school teacher who lives in Greensboro. She said education is what's most important to her this November.

Ensuring all schools are fully funded. Ramirez Garvin

"Teacher pay. I'm talking about the investment in quality education. Also, what's important is ensuring all schools are fully funded," she said.

