Wrong-way driver charged after deadly overnight crash on Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest

A Raleigh woman died in the crash, and three others sustained injuries.

A Raleigh woman died in the crash, and three others sustained injuries.

A Raleigh woman died in the crash, and three others sustained injuries.

A Raleigh woman died in the crash, and three others sustained injuries.

RALEIGH N.C. (WTVD) -- Charges have been filed against a wrong-way driver who caused a fatal three-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Capital Boulevard near Star Road in Wake Forest.

A woman died in the crash while three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Wake Forest police said the preliminary investigation showed a driver was going the wrong way in the northbound lane about 11:15 p.m. when he crashed with the other two cars.

A Town of Wake Forest spokesperson said Wednesday that Katana Perry, 24, of Raleigh, died at the scene. She was a passenger in one of the cars struck by the wrong-way driver, identified as Willie Gene Coleman, 74, of Philadelphia.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The other two drivers whose vehicles were struck were identified as 36-year-old Barrett Carter of Raleigh, who sustained what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, and Quidasiah Teachey, 19, of Franklinton, who sustained minor injuries.

Coleman was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving the wrong way on a dual-lane highway. He remains hospitalized in critical condition and will be served once released from the hospital.

Impairment was not suspected as a factor in the crash, the spokesperson said.

The crash closed all northbound lanes for more than three hours.

Anyone who believes they have information on this investigation is asked to please call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood