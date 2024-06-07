This NC doughnut shop was named the best in the state

Superior Bakery on Hope Mills Road is on this year's Best Shop in Every State list published by Yelp.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Fayetteville's bakeries is being recognized as the best spot for doughnuts in the state, just in time for National Doughnut Day.

Reviewers say Superior's fresh goods and friendly staff are what make them a fan favorite.

Owner Nick Poulos says there's something on their menu he loves even more than their doughnuts.

"Honey bun might be the all-time greatest thing we make, it's our honey buns. Made the same way for 68 years. Yeah, I think a hot honey bun might be number one in the world," he said.

Superior bakery is also known for their fried croissants.