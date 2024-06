1 dead after falling off boat in Franklin County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died after falling into Bunn Lake Monday morning.

In a social media post from Franklin County Emergency Services, several crews responded to a boating incident in Zebulon.

They said they could save one person from the water, but could not save another.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.