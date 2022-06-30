Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center

By Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

Run For Love 5K raises $30,000 for local LGBT center

Raleigh, NC -- Nearly 1,500 participants registered for this year's Run For Love 5K at Dorthea Dix Park.

This was the fourth year of the race, which is held annually to raise money for the LGBT Center of Raleigh. Although they had to cancel in 2020, race organizer and Runologie owner Alex Warren noted that "it came back strong last year, and even stronger this year."



Along with Runologie, the 5K is sponsored by Trophy Brewing, where owner David Meeker welcomed participants with a complimentary beverage and after-party.

"I think we need to make sure that everyone feels comfortable being themselves," said Meeker.


But this community event goes beyond just helping the LGBT Center. As Warren explains, "all the volunteers that you see out on the course, most of them are Healing Transitions members." Healing Transitions is a local non-profit and shelter focusing on helping homeless individuals struggling with addiction.

The event was highlighted by a marriage proposal toward the end of the race.



As one such volunteer expressed, "to tell you what Run For Love is, you got to know what love is...you love who you want, no matter who it is."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
Raleigh woman named in long lost Emmett Till case warrant
Misdiagnosed 'miracle baby' improving thanks to last-minute treatment
RDU gears up for busy July 4th holiday passengers
Homeownership becoming more expensive in the Triangle
FBI raids Fayetteville church accused of operating as a cult
Durham's East End Connector opens after construction delays
ABC11 to present Raleigh's July 4th fireworks show at Dix Park
Show More
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court allows Biden to end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
More TOP STORIES News