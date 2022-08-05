Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming

Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.

" We just wanted to celebrate. It's really what it's all about celebrating the community and celebrating life," Freedom Org co-founder. Kendrick Ransome said.

Events at the weekend celebration include a Black Farm Tour that is slated to happen under a tent in front of Princeville Elementary.

"We have a kayaking event. We have a farm to table dinner here. We have a bonfire. We have a meet and greet at a ranch in the field," he said.

Princeville resident Lillie Gunter plans to attend, and if it's too hot she'll watch from her porch.

"I think it's a good idea for some of the kids and teenagers. It'll give them something to do," she said.

The Princeville community sits adjacent to the Tar River, and over the years was repeatedly destroyed by flooding; but given the rich history, a sense of pride persists. It allows those living there to welcome others who moved away home.

" It's showing them that they're still hope. Showing them that there still a possibility of restoring Princeville to the place that it once was," Ransome said.

For a list of events visit the homecoming website here.