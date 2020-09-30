mindpath

Mental Wellness with MindPath: How to spot and treat PTSD?

By Lakeisha Squirewell, MSN, RN, PMHNP-BC
MindPath's Lakeisha Squirewell discusses some of the ways that people can get post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as what the experience of PTSD feels like, how it is diagnosed and how people can get help.

For more information or mental health assistance, visit mindpathcare.com or contact MindPath Care Centers at 919-261-3958 for telehealth and in-person resources near you.

Resources


PTSD and VR - How Virtual Reality could change the way we treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
My Life with PTSD
4 Unexpectedly Good Depictions of Mental Health on TV

Provider Bio




About Lakiesha Squirewell, MSN, RN, PMHNP-BC

Ms. Squirewell is fascinated by how the mind and brain work. She has a passion for mental health and strives to reduce the stigma of mental illness. In her work, she looks for any small attainable goals for her patients to achieve, recognizing that treatment is a process and may not be obtained overnight. Lakiesha finds a sense of accomplishment when she sees her patients' struggles lessen, and they slowly make changes to improve their outcomes and lives.Using a holistic approach and evidence-based care, she takes the time to gather a detailed background assessment from each person who she works with, recognizing that the more she knows about their environment the more she can individualize her approach to fit their specific needs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscopinghealthdepressionmental wellnessmindpathptsdmental healthsleep
MINDPATH
SPONSORED: How Do Sleep Disturbances and Insomnia Impact Mental Health?
SPONSORED: Mental Health for Military Families
SPONSORED: Struggling emotionally? How to ask for help
SPONSORED: Keeping our frontline healthcare workers mentally healthy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates