Publishers Clearing House surprises Raleigh man with $10,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man received a $10,000 check from one of the most well-known giveaways in the country.Publishers Clearing House's Prize Patrol arrived at Robert Jenkins' home with roses, balloons and that huge check!Publishers Clearing House says it has awarded more than $500 million in prizes over the years.The company was founded in the 1950s as a by mail subscription service offering multiple magazine subscriptions through one vendor. It added the monetary sweepstakes in the 1960s.