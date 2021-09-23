Publishers Clearing House surprises Raleigh man with $10,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man received a $10,000 check from one of the most well-known giveaways in the country.
Publishers Clearing House's Prize Patrol arrived at Robert Jenkins' home with roses, balloons and that huge check!
Publishers Clearing House says it has awarded more than $500 million in prizes over the years.
The company was founded in the 1950s as a by mail subscription service offering multiple magazine subscriptions through one vendor. It added the monetary sweepstakes in the 1960s.
