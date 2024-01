Police investigating after body found inside Raleigh home

No cause of death has been released.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found inside a home Thursday evening.

According to RPD, officers responded to calls about a person who was not breathing at a home on Dixie Trail near Everette Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Police told ABC11 the incident is not a criminal investigation.

No more information was released.