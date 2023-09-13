The first break-in happened at the Pet Supplies Plus Store then a second at the Dunkin’ Donuts off of Falls of Neuse Road.

Raleigh police investigating 5 break-ins within a mile of each other

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating 5 separate break-ins early Wednesday morning one of which is right here at a pet store off of Wake Forest Road.

The first break-in happened at the Pet Supplies Plus Store then a second at the Dunkin' Donuts off of Falls of Neuse Road.

Then another break-in at the Carniceria La Hacienda Restaurant off of Atlantic Springs Road and lastly the ABC Store at North Hills.

Jet's Pizza was also broken into, according to police.

All of the stores have some sort of damage and police say not every store had something stolen.

There is no one in custody and no persons of interest at this time.