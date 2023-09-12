Gun brought to Raleigh elementary school by student, WCPSS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School System said an elementary school student brought a gun to school Tuesday.

It happened at Lead Mine Elementary School in north Raleigh.

A student told a staff member another student had a gun. That staff member immediately notified law enforcement and WCPSS Security.

Investigators quickly confiscated the gun.

WCPSS Security said the student never intended to harm anyone at the school. Instead, they were bringing the gun to school to show it off to classmates.

"Please be vigilant and monitor the activities and actions of your child. Please secure all firearms in your home. Always keep your guns locked in a gun safe that cannot be easily broken into or taken away," the school said in a statement to parents.

The student who brought the gun to school will not be identified. The school said the student would be disciplined in accordance with district policies.