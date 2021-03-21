Man who used chainsaw to menace person in Raleigh taken into custody, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested the person who used a chainsaw to menace a victim in Raleigh Saturday night.Authorities said officers responded to the 2500 block of South Saunders Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday. A man had been using a chainsaw to menace a victim and left in a dark passenger vehicle.The man, identified as Jacob Matthew Vanderburg, 27, of Raleigh, was charged with attempted kidnapping, larceny of a firearm, aggravated assault and damage to property charges.Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Raleigh police said the person linked to the incident was taken into custody along the 200 block of Mickelson Ridge Drive in Garner.