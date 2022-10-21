'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media

Owner of Raleigh Cheesy faced months of frustrations all over trying to get a refund so she took to social media.

A Wake County small business owner faced months of frustrations all over trying to get a refund. Courtney Bowman, the owner of Raleigh Cheesy, with charcuterie shops in Raleigh and Apex, wanted to make ordering easier for her customers and employees.

"We hadn't found a way to sync online orders to our little point of sale in the store and so we were manually importing it into a spreadsheet for everybody to see it was just very complicated. So we were looking for basically something that seamlessly put it all in one place," Bowman said.

She thought she found the answer in Toast, a point-of-sale system.

"We met with a salesperson who was very optimistic. They had promised like, it could do basically everything we were needing it to do," Bowman adds. She ordered the system and said after hours of training on it, she said they ran into problems. "It was the most complicated thing to set up. Their sales rep had to come set it up. They came back multiple times during the week. It was so not user-friendly. We couldn't make edits on orders," she said.

She says they continued to try the system but after a weekend of more problems, she couldn't keep trying to make it work. Bowman said, "I was done with it. I was like we can't we're a small business we can't afford, like affording to be losing active sales." She says she followed the steps to cancel the service and used the shipping labels the company sent her and returned everything so she could get her refund, but more than a month later, despite calls and these emails from Toast promising a refund, it didn't happen.

"We are a small business like the initial investment we made and that was huge was very big for us, and to get that kind of a refund back like we need that, we're a functioning small business. We're just getting the second store off the ground."

With no sign of a refund from Toast, Bowman who has a big following on social media aired her frustrations about the lack of a refund.

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson also reached out to Toast. While no one from Toast got back to Diane, it didn't take long for a company representative with Toast to reach out to Bowman and that company representative apologized for the delays and then also processed her full refund.

"I'm mostly hoping it promotes some sort of change there. It will allow them to handle their customer service better," Bowman said.

Bowman can now focus on running her business and no longer has the stress of getting that refund.

The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it. Also, keep detailed records of each step and the process when there are issues.