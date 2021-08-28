fatal crash

1 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh crash, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash in Raleigh left one person dead and two others injured Friday night, police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on West Millbrook Road off of Creedmoor Road.

Police said a car was making a turn out of Town and Country Road when it collided with another car.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Durham man dies after early morning crash on I-85
Surgeon, 2 family members killed in fiery plane crash in Victoria, MN
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say
10 killed when van crashed into pole near border, DPS says
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing
US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan
Bojangles closing all corporate-owned eateries for 2 days
Liquor supply issues continue as demand soars
COVID cases increase across NC universities within 1st week of classes
'Monster' Ida could hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Show More
What we know about 13 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
LATEST: NC adult ICU patients hit record high for the pandemic
Morrisville man says crews for Google Fiber damaged apartment
Jewish students, leaders worry over UNC-CH instructor's comments
CA Parole Board supports release of RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
More TOP STORIES News