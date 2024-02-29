Raleigh man wins $5 million on $30 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man took his chances and won $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Paul Leonard bought his $30 200X Cash ticket from Cool Mart on Penny Road in Raleigh.

Leonard was given the option between an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million. He chose the $3 million lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $2,145,009.

In Cumberland County, Kemisha Vandunk of Spring Lake won the $133,315 Cash 5 jackpot prize.

"When we got here and they told us how much it was, I was overjoyed," she told the NC Education Lottery. "I thought I won maybe $1,000."

Vandunk Mondy morning she went to the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive to buy a coffee and a $1 Quick Pick ticket.

"It was just like any normal day and then boom," she said.

Vandunk split the $266,630 Cash 5 jackpot with a winning ticket from Online Play in Fairview, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $95,321.

Vandunk said she will put some of her winnings toward retirement and use some for her family's trucking business.