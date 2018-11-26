Raleigh police charge man with taking inappropriate pictures of 2-year-old girl

Robin Hildred is accused of violating a 2-year-old.

Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged a man they say took sexually explicit pictures of a 2-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, 46-year-old Robin Christopher Hildred took the pictures "for the purpose of sexual gratification" on multiple occasions in November and April.

Hildred was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual offense with a child.

He is being held under a $3,000,000 bond.
