Raleigh Police Department arrested and charged a man they say took sexually explicit pictures of a 2-year-old girl.According to the arrest warrant, 46-year-old Robin Christopher Hildred took the pictures "for the purpose of sexual gratification" on multiple occasions in November and April.Hildred was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual offense with a child.He is being held under a $3,000,000 bond.