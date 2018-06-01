Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Kyron Hinton gives the first interview since police tapes of his violent arrest were released. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It's been almost two months since what happened in the middle of Raleigh Boulevard and Yonkers Road. But it was just this week, we finally saw the police tapes of the confrontation between Kyron Hinton and 8 officers. And, today we watched them with Hinton.

"This happens all the time and it's swept under the rug," Hinton said as we replayed the tense moments on an iPad from the Light House in Raleigh.

As he watched the video from April 3 play, Hinton said it's not anger he's feeling.

Body and dash cam video has been released showing a confrontation between officers and a Raleigh man during an arrest back in April.


"At some point, I lost consciousness," he said.

He told us most of his memory, of the punches and blows by police fists and flashlights resulting in a broken nose and fractured eye socket, and more than 20 police dog bites -- were lost in the haze of the chaos.

He does remember his desperation.

"I started praying and I said to God, please help me, please stop this," he recalled. "Ultimately, I could've lost my life."



Hinton has said previously that he was intoxicated that night and in crisis when a state trooper responded to what police say was a man screaming in the intersection.

Eight officers from three law enforcement agencies converged -- turning from calm to chaotic - then came the alleged beating by two state troopers and Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell and his police dog, "Loki."

"Hit em in that noggin, hit em with the flashlight," Broadwell can be heard yelling on the tapes.

Reaction continues over release of police video
When a Wake County Superior Court judge released videos of a confrontation between a Raleigh man and law enforcement officers he ruled there was a compelling public interest.


What the deputy said afterward on the tapes - Hinton heard as boasts.

"You can hear him after saying, 'I got him in the eye a couple times, go look at him'. Of course (he was bragging), that's the way it seemed to me."

Deputy Broadwell's attorney says the officer heard over police scanners that Hinton was armed -- that Hinton had a gun. He did not.

Judge orders release of body cam video in Raleigh arrest
We've seen the injuries a Raleigh man says were inflicted on him by law enforcement officers but now you will get to decide for yourself if this a case of police brutality


"You talk about the 911 calls, everybody's (supposedly) heard this, and they keep talking about it. Who said it? Can we hear that?"

Deputy Broadwell and State Troopers Tabitha Davis and Michael Blake are all facing trial on felony assault charges and for willfully failing to discharge duties

Wake law officers indicted
A grand jury has decided to indict two state troopers and one Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy, charging them with assault with a deadly weapon.


When we asked Hinton, what happens if the officers are acquitted?

He said he doesn't like to think that way.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police brutalitydashcam videoarrestraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News