Raleigh Marriott employees accused of stealing 27 hotel TVs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Three employees have been charged for allegedly stealing a number of big-screen TVs from the Marriott City Center at 500 Fayetteville Street, authorities say.

Officials say the three men stole 27 49-inch TVs from the hotel.


The individuals being charged are Gregory Keith Davis, 50, of Bailey, Mario Esteban Aguirre, 59, of Knightdale and Eugene Bragdon, 53, of Raleigh.

According to the arrest warrants, Davis stole 13 49-inch TVs totaling $6,500.

Aguirre allegedly stole three 49-inch TVs, totaling $1,500.

Bragdon was said to have stolen 11 49-inch TVs and a mattress, totaling $5,700.

Altogether, police said the employees stole $13,700 worth of valuables from the hotel.

All three men have been charged with larceny by employee and felony conspiracy.

