Raleigh police investigate shooting that left woman dead

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Thursday night.

Police identified the victim as Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, 56.

Police responded Thursday about 8:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Mallory Court. They found Lucas suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to WakeMed but died from her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
